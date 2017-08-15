Tom Fulks
Letters to the Editor

Tom Fulks’ Viewpoint on SLO County jail got it right

August 15, 2017 8:45 PM

Tom Fulks’ Aug. 13 Viewpoint (“SLO County Jail: Enter at your own risk”) hit the nail on the head. Having spent nearly 40 years working at all levels in mental health facilities, I can state that even when I started, placing a person in restraints for such a time without exercise would have been a fireable offense.

The lack of policy, training and supervision of staff falls directly on supervision and management. Death of the patient would be a high probability in such a case. The fact that those involved were never held accountable is not acceptable.

Mal Towery, San Luis Obispo

