Tom Fulks’ Viewpoint on SLO County jail got it right

Tom Fulks’ Aug. 13 Viewpoint (“SLO County Jail: Enter at your own risk”) hit the nail on the head. Having spent nearly 40 years working at all levels in mental health facilities, I can state that even when I started, placing a person in restraints for such a time without exercise would have been a fireable offense.
The lack of policy, training and supervision of staff falls directly on supervision and management. Death of the patient would be a high probability in such a case. The fact that those involved were never held accountable is not acceptable.
Mal Towery, San Luis Obispo
