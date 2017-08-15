Housing only for the affluent? Boring!

Housing is in short supply in California, most especially here in SLO. William Cochran writes “Shame on you!” to housing advocates (Tribune, Aug. 8) and further, demeans efforts “to accommodate those of lesser means.”
Developers have been given a free run by city leaders (just look at the mushrooming hotels). Housing, however, is not the issue; rather, it is the neglect of housing for “those of lesser means” that is the problem.
It’s hard to be happy if you have no room of your own, or little to spend after rent. As a former low-cost housing planner and current homeless services worker, I understand the despair faced by many of our housing-challenged neighbors.
Communities are either diverse, or they become ghettos. The lack of workforce housing already causes undue congestion to our roads and the air we breathe. Pollution in SLO is alarmingly high, according to recent reports.
How boring to live in a town that is geared only to the affluent! Who will harvest or serve our food, paint our nails, trim our trees, teach our children, nurse our wounds?
Such myopic commentary is shocking and doesn't reflect the common sense compassion of our happy town.
Susan Pyburn, San Luis Obispo
