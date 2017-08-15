San Luis Obispo home.
San Luis Obispo home. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo home. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Housing only for the affluent? Boring!

August 15, 2017 08:01 AM

Housing is in short supply in California, most especially here in SLO. William Cochran writes “Shame on you!” to housing advocates (Tribune, Aug. 8) and further, demeans efforts “to accommodate those of lesser means.”

Developers have been given a free run by city leaders (just look at the mushrooming hotels). Housing, however, is not the issue; rather, it is the neglect of housing for “those of lesser means” that is the problem.

It’s hard to be happy if you have no room of your own, or little to spend after rent. As a former low-cost housing planner and current homeless services worker, I understand the despair faced by many of our housing-challenged neighbors.

Communities are either diverse, or they become ghettos. The lack of workforce housing already causes undue congestion to our roads and the air we breathe. Pollution in SLO is alarmingly high, according to recent reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

How boring to live in a town that is geared only to the affluent! Who will harvest or serve our food, paint our nails, trim our trees, teach our children, nurse our wounds?

Such myopic commentary is shocking and doesn't reflect the common sense compassion of our happy town.

Susan Pyburn, San Luis Obispo

  Comments  

Videos

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:33

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins
Watch last two old Bay Bridge piers implode 0:42

Watch last two old Bay Bridge piers implode
Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

View More Video