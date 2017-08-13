Cowboy up and grow a spine: Cuesta microaggression forum goes too far

Microaggressions? Give me a break! I applaud Cuesta College’s designation as a No Place for Hate campus and its pursuit of fairness and diversity, but to be that sensitive to perceived insults, especially where unintended, does your cause no good.
Of course there really are cruel and hurtful words. However, the examples given are too wimpy for that category, i.e. to a female engineer: “What, you’re an engineer?” To an Asian-American: “Where are you really from?” etc. They were the kinds of things I’ve heard all my life, and I usually either shrugged them off, or if I heard them often enough, I developed a funny response.
C’mon, people: Cowboy up and grow a spine. I think you’ll find that adults need to be more thick-skinned in the real world.
Judy Abbott, Paso Robles
