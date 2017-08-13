‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ is a must-see movie

If you haven’t yet seen the movie “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” I encourage you to do so. Regardless of your position on a variety of environmental issues (specifically global warming), this movie will inspire you to take a serious look at this issue and how we can contribute collectively in helping to define and work toward solving global warming.
“An Inconvenient Sequel” provides both a historical perspective and a positive message with respect to this controversial subject. So, please take a little time this week to treat yourself to a well-scripted and informative movie.
Chuck Stoll, Morro Bay
Comments