Vote ‘no’ on San Luis Obispo’s housing Measure B

Regarding the Sunday, July 30, editorial, “Effort to kill SLO rental inspections is unnecessary,” I completely agree with the opinion of The Tribune.
Personally, I believe the inspection ordinance could have just been tweaked a bit (privacy issues) but kept on the books. The photo you produced accompanying your piece said volumes about what many renters encounter when they search for housing in our city — students especially. Their incomes are not suited to our high rental prices, hence there can be too many students in one residence, which is often not maintained.
Yes, we need more affordable housing, but that is not happening soon, so renters must contend with what is presently out there. They deserve a safe place to live, without exposed electrical wiring or dangerous space heaters without ventilation.
It is a shame so much money had to be spent to assure certain contentious Measure B supporters get their way.
I urge your readers to vote no on Measure B. If landlords are afraid a “roll back” on the repeal might happen, perhaps they will do the right thing and actually fix up theirs rentals.
Victoria Grostick, San Luis Obispo
