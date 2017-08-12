Sheriff Ian Parkinson is not responsible for jail deaths

In response to Loretta Grondahl’s letter of Aug. 10 (“SLO County needs to hold Ian Parkinson resonsible”): How can you hold Sheriff Parkinson responsible for something that is out of his control?
What other options did the jail staff have in dealing with Andrew Holland? He was admittedly self-destructive. The county Health Department (Mental Health) refused to take custody (violating the judge’s order).
Jail staff would have been more than happy to turn him over. They’re not equipped to handle violently mental ill subjects, and they know it. The jail had limited options in handling Mr. Holland and chose the best one they had. Everyone keeps throwing around the “torture” word like the jail staff enjoyed what they were forced into in an attempt to keep Mr. Holland from harming himself or others.
The jail staff did not ignore a request by Kevin Lee McLaughlin to go to the hospital. The on-site nurse (who works for county health) did. In both these cases, it seems that the public’s outrage would be better directed at the director of the county Health Department than Sheriff Parkinson.
C.J. Bell, Arroyo Grande
