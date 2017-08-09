SLO County needs to hold Ian Parkinson responsible

How is it possible that San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson still takes no responsibility for the horrific torture Andrew Holland endured that resulted in his death?
And that he still denies this fact, which was only made known because the family requested a second autopsy on their son.
And that Parkinson states his staff followed protocol in leaving Andrew in restraints for 46 hours?
And that this same staff ignored a request by Kevin McLaughlin to go to the hospital for symptoms of a heart attack, and then died alone in his cell?
And this same staff is still responsible for the care of inmates.
This is a nightmare, and Ian Parkinson needs to be held responsible.
Loretta Grondahl, San Luis Obispo
