Have a swashbuckling time in Texas

I know there are many conservatives who wish for the old times and want this country to return to the supposed sweet days of the ’50s. But now I see there are some who may want to go back even further.
They have passed a law in Texas that allows people to carry swords openly on the streets. I can’t wait for the YouTube videos of swashbucklers sword-fighting on the downtown streets of Dallas. Oh, and they should remember they also have open carry gun laws. So don’t take a sword to a gun fight!
Dave Coronel, San Luis Obispo
