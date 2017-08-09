Letters to the Editor

Have a swashbuckling time in Texas

August 09, 2017 11:45 AM

I know there are many conservatives who wish for the old times and want this country to return to the supposed sweet days of the ’50s. But now I see there are some who may want to go back even further.

They have passed a law in Texas that allows people to carry swords openly on the streets. I can’t wait for the YouTube videos of swashbucklers sword-fighting on the downtown streets of Dallas. Oh, and they should remember they also have open carry gun laws. So don’t take a sword to a gun fight!

Dave Coronel, San Luis Obispo

