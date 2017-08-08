Thanks to Sen. John McCain for his courage in voting his conscience

All of us are fortunate we have enough representatives in our government who have the courage to vote their conscience and for the good of all the people of the United States, not just for their own party and special interests.
John McCain is such a man and I am thankful for his action and courage. We should all be mindful of the consequences of sowing the wind of hate and partisanship, lest we reap the whirlwind. Many have learned this in the pash to their own destruction. We should learn this now before we follow! Our government operates by consensus, not party dictatorship. The present administration refuses to acknowledge this and is attempting to impose its narrow agenda on all the people of our country, without regard to any other beliefs or views. This is indeed the very system so many of our forebears fought and died to free us from, and fought many wars to keep us from.
Should we therefore allow and support the very same system in our own society? True American patriots such as Mr. McCain will not let this happen, and all of us should support their actions.
Bipartisan agreement is needed now to address the issues of the day, not narrow party power grabs. We should all demand this of all our representatives in government, no matter which party we align ourselves with.
S. Brown, San Luis Obispo
