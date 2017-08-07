Facts are facts — and they are apolitical

Mark Schmitt recently wrote “Shame on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, etc. for letting their political views taint accurate reporting of real news and fueling the hatred of the alt-left” (“Media organizations shouldn’t let politics taint reporting,” Aug. 4).
Facts are apolitical. Scapegoating will not heal an ego bruised by the weakness of one’s convictions. Threatening Democrats and attacking the media does not disguise the reality of 20 years of failed economic and international policy on the part of conservative leadership and their supporters.
Bradley Zane, Cambria
