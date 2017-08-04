Next election, vote out those who failed to represent your health care interests

All this activity in the Senate, with numerous attempts at health care legislation and numerous votes, has highlighted an obvious problem:
Only 20 percent of the constituents (and maybe even fewer) liked any of the proposed health care plans. However, 50 percent of our elected lawmakers in the House and 50 percent of the Senate voted in favor of them!
These people are not trying to represent you and me; they are blindly representing some theoretical party platform that does not translate well into the real world.
Fortunately, there is a fix for this disconnect. It is in the voting booth.
Right now, while it is fresh on your mind, write down the names of your elected officials who voted against your best interests, and save it somewhere where you can find it in 2018 and 2020 and beyond.
Paste the list on your refrigerator door; just make sure you don’t lose it, because this moment of clarity is too valuable to get forgotten. When 2018 and 2020 roll around, this “crib sheet” will tell you what to do.
Jim Breese, Avila Beach
