Media organizations shouldn’t let politics taint reporting

I just watched a “60 Minutes” segment on a Guantanamo prisoner allegedly imprisoned for terrorism and allegedly not guilty of his crime.
I’ve never see such a leading and scripted interview by CBS since I’ve been watching this liberal channel. I’ve been trying to wean myself from this news organization for some time now. Now’s the time. Their lack of professional, unbiased reporting is nothing short of demeaning to the average intelligent person. How can a mainstream news organization get away with this level of “investigative” news reporting that is so obviously slanted to the left?
Shame on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, etc. for letting their political views taint accurate reporting of real news and fueling the hatred of the alt-left.
Mark Schmitt, Pismo Beach
