Should SLO go to the dogs?

Over one-third of all households have dogs. Of these, each averages 1.6 dogs.
Using 2015 SLO census data, that means the city of San Luis Obispo has over 12,000 dogs! And we have no dog park.
The city’s 2001 Parks Element identifies dog parks as an “unmet need.” The existing pilot “dog area” (not a “park” per Wikipedia) at Laguna Lake is unfenced and only useable when dry. The three big “Ranch” developments (San Luis, Froom, Avila) will generate 1,700+ new residences, which means approximately 1,000 new dogs, with many of the residences having very small or no yards.
We have no real place where we can we take our faithful companions off leash to run (and to salt the wound, we also face the unreasonable $500 ticket if your off-leash dog is cited outside of the Laguna Lake Park “dog area”).
What has the city done over the last 16 years to address this General Plan unmet need? Almost nothing. The city of SLO should be placing conditions on these new projects to help us get a dog park! If places like Templeton and Cambria have dog parks, the city needs to step it up for our faithful companions.
John McKenzie, San Luis Obispo
