Don’t be fooled by ‘whoppers’ from Measure B supporters

It is likely that San Luis Obispo voters all received a “Yes on B” mailer last week.
In these days when dishonesty in politics has become an art form, it is unfortunate that the authors of this mailer couldn’t come up with more convincing misinformation. For example, they say that Measure B “ends invasive home inspections.” Not true. As was widely reported in the local media, the City Council rescinded the Rental Housing Inspection Program several months ago.
The authors claim Measure B “ensures renters and owners are treated equally.” Not true and not possible. Owners have the rights and responsibilities that come with property ownership. Renters do not.
The authors say Measure B “protects affordable housing” and “keeps rent low.” That’s a whopper. Does anyone think that current rents in San Luis are low?
They claim Measure B “protects mobile home rent stabilization.” That’s a “pants-on-fire.” Measure B has absolutely nothing to do with mobile home rents.
The proponents of Measure B must think we are all ignorant or worse. Don’t be fooled by this latest edition of political argument by flagrant lies. I urge all San Luis voters to vote “no” on Measure B-17.
Bob Vessely, San Luis Obispo
