The donkey’s fine. It’s the elephant that’s ailing

Larry Bargenquast recently wrote (“Dems, your donkey is dying,” Tribune, July 30), and talked about the progressives’ “deranged hatred of Donald Trump.” He almost got it right. It should read “the hatred of the deranged Donald Trump.”
He goes on to accuse the left of “lies, hypocrisy, bigotry, foul language, racial epithets and violence,” but ironically, that aptly describes the emanations and tweets from the Oval Office in the form of Muslim bans, border fences, attacks on the media, Boy Scout speeches, Anthony Scaramucci’s foul mouth, etc., ad nauseum.
The left’s donkey is doing just fine, thank you. In fact, it’s rejuvenated and braying and kicking like never before. It’s the right’s bloated elephant that is frantically grabbing for the tiniest peanut.
Mike Stiles, Los Osos
