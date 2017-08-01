Less heat and more light from columnists, please

The letter by Chris Hoffman in the opinion section on July 29 (“Too much rhetoric from columnists”) was greatly appreciated as a voice against the ongoing, and by now totally predictable, tit-for-tat between Ms. Andrea Seastrand and Mr. Tom Fulks.
I, and hopefully many others, share the letter writer’s dismay about “the worn-out forums to bash the other party” and dearly wish the media spaces devoted to so much of that would become spaces that better inform and enlighten us with the enormous amount of more substantive stuff that’s surely out there.
Gidi Pullen, Templeton
