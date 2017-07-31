Work at Serra Meadows in San Luis Obispo.
Letters to the Editor

Former councilwoman is wrong about Serra Meadows housing

July 31, 2017 1:42 PM

Former San Luis Obispo Council member Kathy Smith (“Former SLO City Council member is tired of empty promises from developers,” July 26) is not accurate in asserting that Serra Meadows is out of reach for the local workforce.

My office sold many of the Serra Meadows homes, and I know firsthand what a great neighborhood it is. Serra Meadows is populated with young families, teachers, nurses, nonprofit organization employees and others — exactly the workforce group that has been excluded from home ownership in San Luis Obispo.

Keep in mind, Serra Meadows only exists because Andy Mangano stepped up and took over the project from another developer who was financially failing. Mr. Mangano retooled the project and made it work. The fact is a long, drawn out approval process is at the root of price increases — the more time goes by, the more prices climb.

We need to move ahead to develop housing instead of trying to create fear about it.

John Souza, San Luis Obispo

