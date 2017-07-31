Vote ‘no’ on SLO housing ballot

Measure B-17 should be called the “Slumlord Protection Act.” It was written and paid for by a group of rental property owners who want to stop the city of San Luis Obispo from inspecting their units and finding the code violations that exist in hundreds of rental properties throughout the city.
Cleverly disguised as a “non-discrimination in housing” law, Measure B-17 will actually jeopardize the city’s affordable housing programs and expose the city to expensive lawsuits. That’s why groups like Habitat for Humanity, People’s Self-Help Housing, Friends of 40 Prado Homeless Foundation and many others strongly oppose B-17.
Don’t be fooled by this bogus, self-serving proposition. There are already state and federal laws against discrimination in housing.
Vote no on B-17 and protect our city’s efforts to make housing safer and more affordable.
Alan Thomas, San Luis Obispo
