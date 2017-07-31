Arroyo Grande’s policy on second units would not promote affordable housing

On Tuesday, the Planning Commission of Arroyo Grande is reviewing suggestions from staff regarding Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to address some of the requirements in state recent legislation.
The purpose this legislation (SB 1069/AB 2299) was to allow the creation of affordable housing by removing barriers and reducing the cost to construct ADUs. This legislation “will create housing for teachers, nurses, family members, elders or others who want to live in a community but have been priced out,” said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council in an article that appeared in the San Jose Mercury News.
The Arroyo Grande development staff recommends a change to city code that will specifically allow ADUs to be used for short-term vacation rentals instead of month-to-month rentals. With the Airbnb financial incentive, the purpose of the new legislation is defeated.
Unfortunately, it seems that instead of providing more affordable housing, the city of Arroyo Grande is promoting more affordable Airbnb units.
Anyone who cares about affordable housing should contact the Arroyo Grande Planning Commission and voice your concern. The agenda is now posted on the city’s agenda center.
Linda Keating, Arroyo Grande
