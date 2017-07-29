How quickly conservatives forget attacks on Barack Obama

Regarding Jody Langford’s letter, (“The political left has complete disregard for our system of government,” Tribune, July 17): When I hear conservatives complain “the liberals … have been trying to bring Trump and his administration down with incessant, unending attacks, baseless charges and outright lies,” it makes me wonder it their memories are that bad or just selective.
From the time Barack Obama was first elected, there were vows by many on the right to incessantly obstruct everything he’d do to make his presidency a failed one. They spread lies, such as “Obama was born in Kenya;” “He’s a Muslim;” “He was sworn in on the Quran.”
The “hate and vitriol” that Jody laments being directed at Trump was equally bad, if not worse, toward Obama. Effigies of him were lynched/hung with nooses and burned, not to mention the racial components of some conservatives’ opposition to him.
So next time conservatives wants to whine about the unfair treatment they feel Trump is receiving, they need to look in the mirror and do a little research, for as Jesus said: “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone.”
Dean Thompson, Los Osos
