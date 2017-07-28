League of Women Voters commends cap-and-trade vote

The California Legislature recently passed AB 398 to extend the cap-and-trade program for 10 years and AB 617 to improve air quality in communities severely affected by pollution. These measures confirm California’s leadership role in efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and protect our communities from the negative physical, economic and public health impacts that are the consequences of our changing climate.
We commend our legislators for coming together in a bipartisan manner to address climate change, the greatest environmental challenge of our generation. It is heartening to see our elected officials overcome partisanship and through negotiation and compromise support measures that serve the best interests of our state and our planet.
The League of Women Voters urges our elected officials to continue to work together in a civil way, using the tools of our democracy — transparency, respect for differing opinions, negotiation and compromise, to make our state and our nation healthier and more economically vibrant.
Ann Havlik, Marilee Hyman, co-presidents of League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
