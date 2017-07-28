Letters to the Editor

Too much rhetoric from columnists Andrea Seastrand and Tom Fulks

July 28, 2017 3:46 PM

I was dismayed by Andrea Seastrand’s Local Viewpoint on Sunday, July 23. In fact I'm always dismayed by the the hyper-partisan screeds from both Ms. Seastrand and Tom Fulks. Their tit-for-tat has become nothing but a worn-out forum to bash the other party. Can anything constructive come from this?

Do us a favor, skip the rhetoric because both parties are hypocritical and disgraceful right now. Try giving us something positive instead. Suggest ways we can find common ground, ways we can work together to improve our community. Enough of the “Reality TV” style drivel. Give us something that might make America proud again.

Chris Hoffman, San Luis Obispo

