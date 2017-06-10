Thanks to SLO County supervisors for saving water at Dairy Creek

I commend the majority of the county Board of Supervisors for not allowing our most precious local resource, water, to be wasted at the Dairy Creek golf course for the enjoyment of a small percentage of our population.
I find it ironic that the two supervisors whose districts are most affected by our continuing water crisis are the ones that voted for allocating water for it, while the people they are supposed to be representing continue to have their wells running dry.
Steven Matejcek, San Luis Obispo
Comments