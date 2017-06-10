The 12th annual Checkpoint Challenge race at Santa Margarita Lake. Spectators watch race participants in the distance.
The 12th annual Checkpoint Challenge race at Santa Margarita Lake. Spectators watch race participants in the distance. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The 12th annual Checkpoint Challenge race at Santa Margarita Lake. Spectators watch race participants in the distance. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

June 10, 2017 7:44 PM

SLO Rowers Club enjoying a great season on Santa Margarita Lake

The conditions at Santa Margarita Lake couldn’t be better. With beautiful weather and a full lake, power boating activity has increased dramatically. So has paddling and rowing traffic.

On behalf of the San Luis Obispo Rowing Club, we want to thank the power boaters for respecting the human-powered craft. The SLO Rowing Club has co-existed with the fishermen and women since 2003. We’re not always easy to see, and since we row facing backwards, many times our power boating friends have helped us prevent accidents and injuries. We have never had a collision and hope to keep it that way.

As we have begun our beginner rowing classes for the summer, it’s even more important to watch out for each other. The SLO County Rangers have done a great job to help with boating safety. Please come and enjoy beautiful Santa Margarita Lake, but keep safety first while on the water. Thank you to friends of the SLO Rowing Club.

Martin Hawke, Arroyo Grande

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017 1:28

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017
Here's what SLO County's budget could look like next year 1:15

Here's what SLO County's budget could look like next year
Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017 2:22

Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos