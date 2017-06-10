SLO Rowers Club enjoying a great season on Santa Margarita Lake

The conditions at Santa Margarita Lake couldn’t be better. With beautiful weather and a full lake, power boating activity has increased dramatically. So has paddling and rowing traffic.
On behalf of the San Luis Obispo Rowing Club, we want to thank the power boaters for respecting the human-powered craft. The SLO Rowing Club has co-existed with the fishermen and women since 2003. We’re not always easy to see, and since we row facing backwards, many times our power boating friends have helped us prevent accidents and injuries. We have never had a collision and hope to keep it that way.
As we have begun our beginner rowing classes for the summer, it’s even more important to watch out for each other. The SLO County Rangers have done a great job to help with boating safety. Please come and enjoy beautiful Santa Margarita Lake, but keep safety first while on the water. Thank you to friends of the SLO Rowing Club.
Martin Hawke, Arroyo Grande
