Writer asks Tribune to bring back beloved columns

Why! Some of the reasons I enjoy reading your newspaper are the Advice Goddess on Thursdays and Heloise on Sundays. I’m the only reason we are still getting the printed paper. My husband has to read the downloaded version to get the sports box scores because they aren’t available to read in the print version anymore. The Advice Goddess always used psychological studies to make her edgy responses have some truth. It was fun to read. What is The Tribune going to ax next?
Margaret Goddard, Cayucos
