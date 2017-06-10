In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, a plume of steam billows from the coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. President Donald Trump said the United States âwill continue to be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earthâ as he announced pulling out of an international accord designed to curb climate change.
Letters to the Editor

June 10, 2017 7:41 PM

Put faith in scientists who tell us about climate change

I am not a politician, I do not have a Ph.D., but I put my faith in those who have put in a lot of study and are telling and warning us about climate change. They do not have any ulterior motives.

I believe my eyes when I see a video about abnormal ice melting in the Arctic and a polar bear that cannot find food for her young.

I can’t help but believe the president’s recent move in rejecting the Paris Accord was a mistake.

We have scientists for a reason. They do research and tell us what we need to know. That includes our president, if he will listen.

Mike Sassard, Paso Robles

  Comments  

