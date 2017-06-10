Put faith in scientists who tell us about climate change

I am not a politician, I do not have a Ph.D., but I put my faith in those who have put in a lot of study and are telling and warning us about climate change. They do not have any ulterior motives.
I believe my eyes when I see a video about abnormal ice melting in the Arctic and a polar bear that cannot find food for her young.
I can’t help but believe the president’s recent move in rejecting the Paris Accord was a mistake.
We have scientists for a reason. They do research and tell us what we need to know. That includes our president, if he will listen.
Mike Sassard, Paso Robles
