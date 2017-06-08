In this May 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Letters to the Editor

June 08, 2017 8:24 PM

Ask California representatives to block Trump’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been waging a horrific war with Yemen that has left more than 10,000 civilians dead and 17 million on the verge of starvation.

Some Democrats and Republicans in both the Senate and House have the moral fortitude to sponsor resolutions to block the recent $110 billion arms deal that President Trump desires.

Please ask Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris and Representatives Salud Carbajal and Kevin McCarthy to cosponsor these resolutions.

Continued war in the region is not the answer to settling conflicts.

Jim Hofman, San Luis Obispo

