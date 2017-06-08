Maybe millennials shouldn’t be able to live in California

In response to Erika Smith's commentary on the housing crisis in California published in the June 4 Tribune: In all honesty, why should the millennials be able to live in California?
It seems the vast majority of them mock the institutions and the reality that they need to work in order to get ahead. It’s obvious why they can't get ahead. We of past generations worked hard to own a home or stay in a job, starting at the bottom and moving up. It's embarrassing to hear these college-age children whine and complain about everything, yet not step up and take responsibility.
The Tribune, the Sacramento Bee and your Leonard Pitts — too many to mention with their asinine commentaries — is why The Tribune will be out of business soon. The only aspect you have going for you is the local aspect. You're liberal and unbalanced and frankly, your out-of-touch commentaries are an embarrassment to our community.
Let's pander to the ones who don't own a home or pay taxes and whine until their hearts are content. I hope they stay out of SLO. Move on little doggies, we don't want you. Nor does anyone in California.
Joni Nelson, San Luis Obispo
Comments