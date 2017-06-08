Bernie Sanders still offering this writer inspiration for change

Bernie Sanders is a strong fighter for the rights of all those whose rights are being destroyed by the Trump hegemony. Bernie stated that “we have more income and wealth inequality than any other major nation; 43 million Americans live in poverty, we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country.” In terms of income, he says 52 percent of all income goes to the top 1 percent.
Life expectancy is actually declining as a large number of people experience drug addiction, alcoholism and suicide. We have more people in jail than any other country — disproportionately black, Latino and Native Americans.
We are seeing how wealth has been able to control Congress where the Republican leadership wants to throw 23 million more people off of health care insurance, cut Medicaid by more than $800 billion, defund Planned Parenthood and cut food stamps by over $200 billion.
In conclusion, he states that we must stand up and fight back — reclaim American democracy and create a government that works for all of us and not just the 1 percent.
W.R. Cole, Arroyo Grande
