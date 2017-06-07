Electioneering verdict was the right call, but the fine should have been higher

Deputy Attorney General Abtin Amir holds a polling place sign, with small writing that says "electioneering is not permitted within 100 feet of voting place" and asks witness Alvah Hicks if these were posted at the Elks Lodge in Atascadero, during the Edith Meta Knight trial for misdemeanor electioneering at a polling place. Hicks said they were. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com