Guilty verdict a travesty in electioneering case

Finding an 86-year-old woman guilty of electioneering is a travesty and bad judgment by the 12 jurors. She is being persecuted for performing her civic duty of encouraging voters to come out and vote.
I have known Edie Knight for many years, and she is a dedicated and civic-minded person, second to none, who believes in our democratic system of government and dedicates a great portion of her energy and time to foster good and honest government. To her credit, she refused to admit she had done any wrong.
I would have polled the jurors to find out how many were Democrats.
This waste of time and taxpayers’ money borders on elder abuse by the state, and charges should be brought to bear for this miscarriage of justice. Edie is a patriot and a lovely lady who has dedicated a large portion of her life to performing civic duty. Shame on America! A reprimand would have sufficed.
Alan Martyn, Los Osos
