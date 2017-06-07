Edith Knight’s conviction was not because of politics — it’s because she broke the law

Ilan Funke-Bilu’s client was convicted of electioneering by a jury of her peers and modestly fined for the violation. Funke-Bilu wants to claim it was a political prosecution engineered by Democrats at the state level, despite the backdrop of a nonpartisan race as a basis for the charges. It’s a little ironic, considering all the noise Republicans have made about illegal activities at the ballot box, which generally ranks in the category of hyperventilation and histrionics.
If his client made a mistake, as one version of her testimony is reported, it seems a mistake she was well prepared to make, with a campaign-owned cellphone and a call list of voters at hand. If it was ignorance of the law, does that ignorance reflect on her or the “nonpartisan” campaign she was serving? Or does it reflect on the Republican Party she reportedly serves as an elected representative? Or is the argument an “it’s OK when Republicans do it” proposition?
Craig Dingman, San Luis Obispo
Comments