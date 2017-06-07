Stop Google from knowing everything about you, writer urges

Thank you for reprinting The Washington Post article about Google’s further intrusion into our privacy. I am still pretty naïve about how the internet works, but I am usually suspicious of things I am being offered “for free.” Gmail was one of those things, after finding out that the content of my written emails would be tracked by Google in order to formulate ads made just for me.
For that reason, I recommend using a highly encrypted, inexpensive email service; I don’t want any of my emails being read by other than those to whom they are sent, not even a “bot.” Also, one does not have to use Google to search the internet. Try DuckDuckGo … it doesn’t track you.
Keep Google from knowing every little thing about you and sharing it with other corporations!
Becky Adams, Cayucos
Comments