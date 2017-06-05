Middle school student offers suggestions for decreasing pollution in SLO

As a eighth-grade middle school student, I have have become increasingly aware of pollution locally and globally.
It seems San Luis Obispo can take a few steps to make sure that pollution doesn’t ruin the quality of life. First, people should use the trash and recycle bins around. If waste management personnel see an excessive amount of trash in a location, then a new trash can should be placed there.
Another idea is that all people who eat at fast food locations should make sure that they refuse a plastic straw or anything served in Styrofoam. Another idea is that more Class I bike lanes should be added to existing and new development. As a healthy, young student, there are many parts of town that I consider to be dangerous to bike or skateboard. It seems that with all the agricultural land around, safer bike lanes could be created for children, active adults and seniors. This one improvement would take thousands of cars off the roads daily in San Luis Obispo. This would decrease our air pollution.
Diego Murillo, Laguna Middle School
