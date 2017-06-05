Another vote for a Big Sur toll road

Here’s my solution for the Highway 1/Big Sur corridor: I propose there be three toll booths for north, south and east entries onto the Highway 1/Big Sur access route, with a $10 fee — waived for residents, workers and property owners — or what is determined to be a sufficient fee to cover the costs of rerouting the slide areas and maintaining the Big Sur corridor.
As a native Californian (Santa Cruz), I am shocked that this idea has not been implemented. I visit Pennsylvania often, and their toll roads are well maintained. California needs to catch up to Pennsylvania.
Kate Wells, Templeton
