Do we live in the State of Insanity?

What has become of California?
First we have the recent push by state prosecutors to charge 86-year-old Edith Knight for making a phone call at a polling place. Then John Burton, chair of the California Democratic Party, flips a double bird at the President of the United States, daring Donald Trump to cut California off from federal funding. Has the Golden State become the State of Insanity?
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a champion of the “Sanctuary Cities” movement, seems determined to put an elderly widow behind bars for making that phone call. Yet he is more than happy to coddle an oft-convicted felon and illegal immigrant who was deported five times before murdering Kate Steinle in San Francisco last year.
Hopefully the judge will throw out the Knight case quickly, seeing it for the political persecution that it is. Shouldn’t A.G. Becerra focus more on killers rather than phone callers?
Becerra and Burton are only the latest purveyors of nonsense. To paraphrase a statement made by Joseph Welch during the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s: “Mr. Becerra and Mr. Burton, have you no sense of decency, sirs?”
T. Keith Gurnee, San Luis Obispo
