In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, Calif., Gov. Jerry Brown, left, and Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., Browns nominee for California Attorney General, listen to a reporter's questions during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, Calif., Gov. Jerry Brown, left, and Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., Browns nominee for California Attorney General, listen to a reporter's questions during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Rich Pedroncelli AP
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, Calif., Gov. Jerry Brown, left, and Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., Browns nominee for California Attorney General, listen to a reporter's questions during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Rich Pedroncelli AP

Letters to the Editor

June 03, 2017 12:56 PM

Do we live in the State of Insanity?

What has become of California?

First we have the recent push by state prosecutors to charge 86-year-old Edith Knight for making a phone call at a polling place. Then John Burton, chair of the California Democratic Party, flips a double bird at the President of the United States, daring Donald Trump to cut California off from federal funding. Has the Golden State become the State of Insanity?

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a champion of the “Sanctuary Cities” movement, seems determined to put an elderly widow behind bars for making that phone call. Yet he is more than happy to coddle an oft-convicted felon and illegal immigrant who was deported five times before murdering Kate Steinle in San Francisco last year.

Hopefully the judge will throw out the Knight case quickly, seeing it for the political persecution that it is. Shouldn’t A.G. Becerra focus more on killers rather than phone callers?

Becerra and Burton are only the latest purveyors of nonsense. To paraphrase a statement made by Joseph Welch during the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s: “Mr. Becerra and Mr. Burton, have you no sense of decency, sirs?”

T. Keith Gurnee, San Luis Obispo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement

Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 1:46

Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement
City of SLO housing market by the numbers for April 2017 0:35

City of SLO housing market by the numbers for April 2017
San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers 0:35

San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos