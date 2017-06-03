Citizens Congress Education Foundation thanks supporters

Citizens Congress Education Foundation (CCEF) would like to thank the generous, hardworking people who helped make our recent fundraiser a success. The funds will help us to assist in the development of community service learning for high school students in SLO County. CCEF will serve as a liaison between over 1,000 nonprofits and the students by organizing nonprofit fairs, providing outreach and promoting a culture of community involvement. This rewarding program will benefit real-life learning while addressing some of our communities’ greatest needs.
We would like to thank Bill Ostrander, Donna Helete, Angela Nelson, Michael Brevetz, Vance and Ginny Rodgers, Sycamore Springs, Madonna Inn, Tahoe Joe’s, Splash Café, The Movie Experience, House of Bread, Holistic Movement Center, Affinity Chiropractic, Carol Rowsemitt, Core Dance, Farm Supply, Costco, Miss Darlin Boutique, Grey Wolf Cellars, Breaking Bread, Tobin James Winery, Lone Madrone Winery, L’Union Sacre Winery, Sandy’s Deli, Alexis Rosinsky, Sofia Rosinsky, Robert Burgesson, Stewart MacDonald, Rick Grether, The Boomerang Band, Clio Nelson, Lanyce Mills, Julie Moore and Jennifer O’Brien.
A special thank you goes to all the people who attended our concert and dinner to benefit the 10,000 students in our county and the communities they will serve.
Dianne Jackson, Atascadero
