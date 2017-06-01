Liberals aren’t stupid, but Trump supporters are blind to president’s actions

As a senior and a liberal, I am deeply offended by Larry Bargenquast’s letter published May 28 (“This truly is a stupid time to live in America”). I do not consider myself neither foolish or ignorant for not supporting Trump.
I am however, reminded of the proverb by Englishman John Heywood (1546) “There is none so blind as those who will not see.”
Truly, Mr. Bargenquast has now made public he is blind to the shenanigans this president (not my president, by the way) has pulled off so far and his intent to further strangle the middle- and lower-income class by drastic cuts in his proposed budget — all the while giving the tax breaks to the every wealthy. I hope Mr. Bargenquast is indeed wealthy, as otherwise he will soon feel the noose tightening around his neck by “his president.”
Walter Seibert, Paso Robles
Comments