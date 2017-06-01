In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, oil pump jacks work in unison in Williston, N.D.
Letters to the Editor

June 01, 2017 12:35 PM

Rally to support Center for Biological Diversity lawsuit against oil drilling

How long ago was it that water was on everyone’s mind: When would this drought end? Two months or so later, and our energy regulators (should they be called oil drilling facilitators?) are requesting that one of our protected aquifers be sacrificed to allow the dumping of millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater from oil drilling. This is not only a waste of precious water, but a potential threat to other nearby aquifers.

We need the water, we don’t need the oil, and we need to show our disapproval by supporting the current lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, on June 14. Rally at 8 a.m., 1035 Palm St. in SLO. Wear blue. The hearing is at 9 a.m.

Richard Robinson, Arroyo Grande

