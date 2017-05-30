No, Highway 1 should not become a toll road

Regarding Gary Corsiglia’s letter from May 29: “Should Highway 1 become a toll road?” No! If all of our current tax dollars that are supposed to be earmarked toward transportation costs and road repairs were actually used for those purposes, there may not be a lot of the issues that plague many of our roads in California today. And have you ever tried to control Mother Nature? I think not.
In addition, with the looming extra gas tax and increased fees for car registrations, people won’t be traveling for leisure as much as they used to. They won’t be able to afford to, and now you want to charge them more if they do have a few extra dollars to take a day trip along our beautiful coast? That’s wonderful, but then they won’t have the money to buy anything when they stop in one of the beautiful small communities. So how will that help?
And don’t forget, you’re going to have to have personnel on both sides to collect the toll, so gee, where is the money going to come from to build the tollbooths and hire the personnel?
Lisa Sims, San Luis Obispo
Comments