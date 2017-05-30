Trump is on a mission to put this country back on track. And he’s succeeding

“You have only two choices left … leave or kick him out!” How dare you threaten us, Mr. Salter? (“With Trump, you’ve been tricked, duped and abused. Leave or kick him out?” May 23)
Liberals have maligned, cursed, railed against and now threatened those of us who support and encourage our president. You have helped to prove how impotent you are against the efforts of a man who has shown, over and over, he doesn’t give a damn about threats like yours.
Trump is on a mission to put this country back on track as the leader of the free world and a place where anyone, no matter what color or creed, can succeed if they are willing to work and strive for excellence … which is the spirit that built this country 200 years ago.
The politicians and Kool-Aid drinkers don’t want anyone to know an outsider can come into D.C. and fix the mess they’ve created. They hate the thought they may be proven to be corrupt or just stupid and will never admit their mistakes.
This country needs to be run like a business, and that means cutting out the unnecessary spending. Those of us who are paying the bills are sick to death of the waste and the lies.
Stand up for the truth!
Jean Halsey, Atascadero
Comments