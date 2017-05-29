Former Grover Beach mayor’s ‘whore’ comment deserves another perspective

Here’s another perspective on the “whore” analogy made by former Mayor Ron Arnoldsen in reference to Grover Beach City Council members.
Arnoldsen compares their support for marijuana dispensaries to women in a brothel who would “do anything for money.” But let’s talk about the “john” in this analogy. It’s his cash that gets the party started and allows him to participate in whatever activity money can buy, including the degradation of other human beings.
Sadly, many johns have carried their attitude of entitlement and fetish for degrading people outside the brothel and into society at large. You see them at public meetings spewing insults, making unfounded accusations against public servants, doing their best to intimidate fellow citizens and squelch reasoned debate.
The question isn’t whether they have a “right” to malign people; the question is why it’s their tactic of choice. Clearly, they want their own way at any cost. It’s time for the good citizens of SLO County to call out intimidation tactics in local politics. We shouldn’t be taking our marching orders from the johns of this world — the entitled few who behave as if money and power give them free reign to bully opposing voices into silence.
Chrys Barnes, San Luis Obispo
Comments