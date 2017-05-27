The top of Cerrito Peak offers a view of Morro Rock between euclayptus trees. A portion of Cerrito Peak, a rocky promontory that provides a scenic view above a residential neighborhood in Morro Bay will now be preserved as open space after the City Council voted to spend $350,000 in emergency funding to purchase the land.
Letters to the Editor

May 27, 2017 7:54 PM

Thank you, Morro Bay City Council, for voting to purchase land atop Cerrito Peak

I want to publicly thank the Morro Bay City Council for its courage and forward-thinking actions in voting 5-0 to purchase the privately held land atop Cerrito Peak.

This 1-acre plot is completely surrounded by public land and is in no way your typical residential lot. It hosts a monarch butterfly habitat and is recognized as a sacred Native American site, among other things. Still, it has been a source of division and animosity within the community, pitting those wishing to protect the land against others wishing to protect private property rights.

A great deal of money and resources spent on studies and lawsuits had done little to advance either cause. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, City Council members negotiated a deal which satisfied both sides: The land owner was paid for her property and the city will now begin working toward permanent preservation with a sharp eye out to recoup the money spent.

Nicole Dorfman, Morro Bay

