Congress, do the right thing and reject Trump’s budget that cuts foreign aid

The White House just released a national budget that includes extreme, unprecedented cuts to foreign aid. Congress must say no.
Here is just one of the many things on the chopping block: the chance for millions of children to achieve their simple dream of — and their right to — an education. With a staggering 263 million children and youths out of school globally, the White House responds by eliminating the main account funding education. This is outrageous and nonsensical. What is for them a forgettable line item in their massive budget is the future for millions of people who just want a chance to go to school.
Congress, do the right thing and reject these cuts.
Isaac Wollman, San Luis Obispo
