A copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal. Funding for Medicaid would be cut by more than $800 billion over 10 years.
Letters to the Editor

May 27, 2017 7:54 PM

Congress, do the right thing and reject Trump’s budget that cuts foreign aid

The White House just released a national budget that includes extreme, unprecedented cuts to foreign aid. Congress must say no.

Here is just one of the many things on the chopping block: the chance for millions of children to achieve their simple dream of — and their right to — an education. With a staggering 263 million children and youths out of school globally, the White House responds by eliminating the main account funding education. This is outrageous and nonsensical. What is for them a forgettable line item in their massive budget is the future for millions of people who just want a chance to go to school.

Congress, do the right thing and reject these cuts.

Isaac Wollman, San Luis Obispo

