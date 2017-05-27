California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during the joint Netherlands and California Environmental Protection Agency conference called, "Climate is Big Business," at the Presidio Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in San Francisco.
Letters to the Editor

May 27, 2017 7:53 PM

Jerry Brown just called me a freeloader. I don’t get it

In a recent speech, Gov. Jerry Brown branded those of us opposed to his recently enacted $52 billion tax hike on gasoline, diesel and auto registrations as freeloaders.

His remarks have received scant press coverage for all of the usual reasons. Thanks to Democrats, Californians are already among the highest-taxed citizens in the country, and this tax hike will move us even higher. Thanks to Democrats, California is a welfare state. We’re home to one-third of the country’s welfare recipients and, in the strange world of Gov. Brown, those of us paying the ever-increasing taxes and fees to support all of this are the freeloaders. I don’t get it.

Dave Aldous, Paso Robles

