Surfing for Hope Foundation thanks Old Mission School students for donation

We at the Surfing for Hope Foundation want to thank the fifth-grade students at Old Mission School for choosing our nonprofit organization to donate to. This is a great program where the students collect recyclable cans and bottles and choose a local nonprofit to donate to. I was very honored and thankful to receive this donation.
Surfing for Hope helps people challenged by cancer through the positive energy of surfing. This money will go to our Pure Stoke Youth program, which helps children in our community who are affected by cancer. For more information about us or to become involved, please check out surfingforhope.org.
It’s great to see children who want to give back to our community.
“Service is the rent we pay for our room on earth.” — Muhammad Ali.
Bob Voglin, San Luis Obispo
Comments