The Tribune’s building
The Tribune’s building Bryan Dugan bdugan@thetribunenews.com
The Tribune’s building Bryan Dugan bdugan@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Tribune’s habit of publishing letters critical of itself is appreciated

May 26, 2017 6:13 PM

Congratulations on your many awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association (“Tribune wins top state award for general excellence,” May 20).

I respectfully suggest that there should have been an additional category for which The Tribune could be No. 1 in the nation: Publishing letters critical of the newspaper.

I am an avid local newspaper reader and have lived in numerous places in California, as well as Chicago and Washington, D.C. Nowhere have I seen letters to the editor worded with such savage and blunt criticism of the newspaper as the ones that have appeared in The Tribune. With this in mind, your recognition of excellence by peers seems all the more sweet!

Bill Fitzgerald, Los Osos

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:34

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town
As Hurricane Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for fish inside his house 0:31

As Hurricane Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for fish inside his house
Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View More Video