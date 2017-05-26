Tribune’s habit of publishing letters critical of itself is appreciated

Congratulations on your many awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association (“Tribune wins top state award for general excellence,” May 20).
I respectfully suggest that there should have been an additional category for which The Tribune could be No. 1 in the nation: Publishing letters critical of the newspaper.
I am an avid local newspaper reader and have lived in numerous places in California, as well as Chicago and Washington, D.C. Nowhere have I seen letters to the editor worded with such savage and blunt criticism of the newspaper as the ones that have appeared in The Tribune. With this in mind, your recognition of excellence by peers seems all the more sweet!
Bill Fitzgerald, Los Osos
