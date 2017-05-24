The more playgrounds in Arroyo Grande, the better

Thank you to Boy Scout Troop 413 for the new play structure at Heritage Park in Arroyo Grande.
I can’t say enough good things about Riley Betitia and the Scouts for the wonderful addition to Heritage Park in The Village. We brought our 16-month-old grandson to try it out Sunday. It’s the perfect place for little kids to explore and learn. The agricultural tradition of our town is apparent, since the tractor slide reads “Heritage Park Farm.” I love the ride-on roosters/chickens, too. Best of all, the nice green artificial turf makes for soft landings. This was a terrific Eagle Scout project. Well done!
The more playgrounds, the better. That’s why Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis Club is working hard to build Kiwanis Centennial All-Access Playground at Elm Street Park, where current play equipment is showing its age. Our project will provide a special opportunity for kids with disabilities to play alongside everyone else. No child should ever be left out.
Maureen Sharon, Arroyo Grande
