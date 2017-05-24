This Memorial Day, remember the forgotten Cold War veterans

As we approach Memorial Day, we see, as we should, many articles about those who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East, but nothing written about the thousands of men and women who served during the Cold War.
I graduated from Cal Poly in 1960 and immediately entered the Army as an ROTC second lieutenant assigned to Air Defense Artillery. After receiving training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, I was shipped off to Germany to a guided missile site located near the Czech boarder.
This was a 24/7 operation on the top of a muddy and sometimes frozen hill and our assignment was to identify and intercept incoming USSR aircraft whose first assignment would be to wipe out anti-aircraft sites.
On the day President Kennedy was killed, all of the troops in Western Europe went on full alert as it was assumed this was the first stage of an invasion by Russia. At the end of three days, the alert was canceled and it was back to normal operations. It is true no one was shot and all came home to return to a normal life, but how about a thank-you for keeping you safe during a time of great unknown?
Donoho Hall, Nipomo
