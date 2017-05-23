SLO High teacher who penned anti-gay letter should become the pupil

The SLO High “teacher” (Michael Stack) who preached — in writing on the SLO High student newspaper’s website — that LGBTQ students “should die” should become a pupil and the SLO High students his teacher.
Stack’s letter — in the name of religion — promotes discrimination, hatred and bigotry. Stack is not a “teacher.” A teacher educates by helping students acquire knowledge and competences. Promoting discrimination is the antithesis of a “teacher.” As a pupil, Stack needs to learn or re-learn to accept others as they are, to appreciate sexual diversity, and understand that his letter violates basic federal constitutional guarantees of equal protection.
Howard Vallens, Cambria
