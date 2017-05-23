The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues.
The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The students of San Luis Obispo High School put out a May edition of the student paper, Expressions, focusing on LGBTQ issues. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

May 23, 2017 5:38 PM

SLO High teacher who penned anti-gay letter should become the pupil

The SLO High “teacher” (Michael Stack) who preached — in writing on the SLO High student newspaper’s website — that LGBTQ students “should die” should become a pupil and the SLO High students his teacher.

Stack’s letter — in the name of religion — promotes discrimination, hatred and bigotry. Stack is not a “teacher.” A teacher educates by helping students acquire knowledge and competences. Promoting discrimination is the antithesis of a “teacher.” As a pupil, Stack needs to learn or re-learn to accept others as they are, to appreciate sexual diversity, and understand that his letter violates basic federal constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

Howard Vallens, Cambria

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video

Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video 0:35

Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video
Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport's new terminal 1:23

Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport's new terminal
A hungry thief is just a little husky 0:34

A hungry thief is just a little husky

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos